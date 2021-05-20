SK Global & Henry Golding’s Long House Productions Ink First Look Deal

Crazy Rich Asians co-financers and producers SK Global have pacted with that pic’s star Henry Golding for a two-year first look film and television development and production deal.

The projects under the new deal will be for a variety of global platforms, including features, scripted and unscripted TV, and local-language content. SK Global and Golding’s wide-ranging relationships with filmmakers and local production entities in foreign countries will play a key role in forthcoming productions. There are opportunities in the new deal for the Snake Eyes star to appear in front and behind the camera. SK Global is already in development on the sequel to Crazy Rich Asians. Additionally, SK Global and Long House are currently in post-production on an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month PSA campaign set to launch in late May.

SK Global Co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin said in a statement, “Entering into this partnership with Henry and Long House couldn’t come at a more exciting time or on more exciting terms. Henry is truly a man of the moment – he’s an incredibly talented actor, he has longstanding international industry relationships thanks to his years of tirelessly working and networking around the globe, and he’s a skilled and fully engaged producer. He has a remarkable, singular presence and we are grateful for the chance to continue working together.”

Golding added, “I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership between Long House and SK Global. Creatively our synergy is completely aligned, and SK Global’s reach within the Asian market where there are so many rich stories to tell is invaluable. My goal in creating Long House aligns with this partnership as it establishes a powerhouse for creating content for film, television and other mediums that are inclusive of Asian voices, and I look forward to utilizing my past experience as a journalist as we create global content together.”

Golding’s turn in the title role of Paramount/Hasbro’s Snake Eyes is set for a theatrical release on July 23. Golding will also star as the nefarious Mr. Elliot in MRC/Netflix’s modern retelling of the Jane Austen classic Persuasion opposite Dakota Johnson. Golding recently starred as a gay man traveling back to his native Vietnam in the critically acclaimed Monsoon directed by Hong Khao (Lilting). His other credits include Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen playing the vicious killer ‘Dry Eye’ opposite Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant, and Paul Feig’s psychological thriller A Simple Favor opposite Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Golding began his entertainment career as a journalist, host and producer of high octane and exotic travel programs for Discovery Channel and the BBC.

SK Global’s upcoming projects include the International Emmy award-winning Hindi-language Netflix series Delhi Crime which is nearing the end of season two production, the English-language feature India Sweets and Spices recently announced as part of this year’s Tribeca Film Festival lineup, and multiple upcoming superhero action features with Screenplay Bumilangit that Disney+ has licensed for Indonesia.

Golding is repped by CAA, Megan Silverman Management and attorney Rick Genow.