Henry Golding Joins Dakota Johnson In Netflix & MRC Jane Austen Update ‘Persuasion’

EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding will play Mr. Elliot opposite Dakota Johnson’s Anne Elliot in Netflix and MRC’s current day feature take of Jane Austen’s classic novel Persuasion.

In the Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow penned script, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities, living with her snobby family who are on the brink of bankruptcy. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. I hear what attracted Golding to the role was the opportunity to play against type; Mr. Elliot being the callous and classic Austen foil.

As previously announced, Carrie Cracknell, who directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge to Tony nominations in 2019 in Sea Wall/ A Life on Broadway, will make her feature directorial debut here with Persuasion. Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are producing with EP Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled MRC Film Romance label, and EPs Michael Constable and David Fliegel.

Golding is starring in Paramount’s G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes in the title role, set for release on July 23. He is also set to have the lead voiceover in Paramount Animation’s upcoming The Tiger’s Apprentice. The Malaysian-British actor exploded on the scene as the dashing Nick Young in Warner Bros.’ $238M-plus grossing romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians Golding followed up with a turn in Paul Feig’s psychological thriller-black comedy A Simple Favor opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. In exploring another distinctly different character, the actor’s next turn was the maniacal and dangerous gangster, Dry Eyes, in Guy Ritchie’s ode to his action origins in Miramax/STX’s The Gentlemen which grossed over $115M WW. The ensemble positioned Golding to star opposite Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant and Charlie Hunnam as the nemesis and ultra-bad guy in a high stakes drug war. Golding reteamed with Feig for the Emma Thompson and Emilia Clarke Universal/Working Title romantic holiday comedy Last Christmas. Other feature credits include BBC Film’s Monsoon from filmmaker Hong Khao, in which Golding plays a man who journeys back to Vietnam after the war to bury his parents’ ashes. Previous to his feature career, Golding was a host and producer of exotic travel programs for Discovery Channel and the BBC. He is represented by CAA, Megan Silverman Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.

Cantillon’s romance focused MRC Film label is also in development on a number of features including: The Return, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks; the adaptation of 28 Summers, based on the bestselling novel from Elin Hilderbrand from writer Allie Hagan; Photos of You, based on Tammy Robinson’s novel from writer Tom Dean; and Rebecca Raisin’s Rosie’s Travelling Tea Shop from writer Monisha Dadlani.

MRC Film recently announced the Netflix movie The Mothership starring Halle Berry.