Henry Cavill To Star in Lionsgate’s ‘Highlander’ Reboot From Chad Stahelski

EXCLUSIVE: In the world of the Highlander films, there can be only one and Henry Cavill has his eyes on the title. Sources tell Deadline that the Man of Steel star is in talks for one of the lead roles in Lionsgate’s reboot of Highlander with John Wick director Chad Stahelski helming.

Neal H. Moritz and Josh Davis are producing the project. Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen will exec produce. Peter Davis, the original producer of the first film, was also on board to produce before his death this past February.

The original 1986 Highlander pic starred Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings, hunting down one another and collecting more power. The film — with its “There can be only one” catchphrase — spawned four sequels and three television series including the popular USA series starring Adrian Paul.

The plot of this latest take is unknown, as is whether Cavill will be playing a brand new character to the universe or a character from previous projects. The reboot has been gestating for a while with everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Justin Lin involved at some point, but sources say these latest pieces coming together put this film into position to get into production.

For Cavill, it gives him yet another franchise with a large fanbase after starring roles in major tentpoles like Man of Steel and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He is currently filming the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher following its record-breaking first season. He is also set to return as Sherlock Holmes in the sequel to Netflix’s Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown returning in the title role.

Cavill is repped by WME and The Garcia Companies.