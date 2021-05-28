HBO Max Remakes ‘Bake Off’ In Mexico; Comedy ‘American Reject’ On MSC’s Cannes Slate — Global Briefs

HBO Max Remakes ‘The Great British Bake Off’ In Mexico

HBO Max is planning to adapt the UK’s hit cooking competition series The Great British Bake Off in Mexico as The Great Bake Off. A 10-part celebrity version of the show will be produced by WarnerMedia Latin America, in what represents HBO Max’s first original unscripted production in Mexico. The Love Productions show was licensed by BBC Studios and follows WarnerMedia previously making local versions in Argentina and Chile.

MSC Adds American Reject To Cannes Sales Slate

EXCLUSIVE: UK sales firm The Mise En Scéne Company (MSC) has signed world rights to feature American Reject for a Cannes market launch. The music comedy, directed by Marlo Hunter and produced by Full Armor Films, stars Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone (also screenplay), Keala Settle, Annaleigh Ashford, Billy Ray Cyrus and newcomer Angelica Hale. The film follows the most recent reject from America’s hottest singing competition Pop Star Now. As she mourns her public elimination, she’s forced to participate in the network’s ‘After The Cut’ filming, and is sent to her hometown to move back in with her mother and the simple life she left behind. With nothing on the horizon and a cameraman following her every move, she is reacquainted with the folks of her past and finds herself in the Easter Spectacular at the annual town fair. Full Armor Films is currently developing a film studio in the heart of New Orleans.