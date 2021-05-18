HBO Max Orders ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Reality Series From Issa Rae

HBO Max has ordered Sweet Life: Los Angeles, an unscripted series from Issa Rae, which looks at young, Black life in South LA, set to launch this summer. The series comes from Rae and her Hoorae productions, Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company; and Morning Dew Pictures (Baldwin Hills, Real Housewives of Miami).

Per the logline, Sweet Life: Los Angeles gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. The series follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.

“We are thrilled to partner with Issa Rae on this fun, dynamic series about a real group of friends and their unique, yet intertwined experiences in South Los Angeles, which has a one-of-a-kind culture that deserves a spotlight all its own,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max.

“We’re so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black LA life,” added Rae. We hope the HBO Max audience will relate to and fall in love with this group of friends as much as we have.”

The project falls under Rae’s overall deal with her Hoorae media label at WarnerMedia.

HBO Max also has ordered a reimagined Project Greenlight docuseries headed by Rae.



Sweet Life: Los Angeles is produced by Hoorae; Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company; and Morning Dew Pictures. Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook and Sun de Graaf serve as executive producers. Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson “Sunny” Yim serve as co-executive producers. Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway serve as producers.

Rae serves as executive producer on HBO’s Insecure, which is heading into its fifth and final season. She previously served as executive producer on Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.