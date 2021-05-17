HBO Max Takes Film/TV Rights To Tina Andrews’ Queen Charlotte Historical Novel ‘Charlotte Sophia’

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has acquired the film and TV rights to Tina Andrews’ praised historical novel about Queen Charlotte, Charlotte Sophia: Myth, Madness and the Moor. If a project is put into development, Andrews would serve as creator/showrunner and executive producer.

Andrews’ 20 years of major research on Queen Charlotte culminates in the journey of a young German Princess whom the British did not know was a woman of color. She becomes Queen in an arranged marriage to King George III.

BAFTA and Emmy-winning producer, David M. Thompson (HBO’s Catherine the Great) will executive produce alongside Andrews.

“I’m thrilled to be developing this extraordinary story with Tina and HBO Max,” added Thompson. “It’s got all the makings of a very entertaining, distinctive and provocative drama.”

Queen Charlotte also is the subject of a Bridgerton franchise prequel limited series written by Shonda Rhimes, which just received a greenlight at Netflix.

Considered a “Historical Griot,” Andrews is known for compelling, controversial period dramas with Black women at the center including Buckingham, her 2014 play on Queen Charlotte, and her epic CBS miniseries Sally Hemings: An American Scandal which garnered her two NAACP Image Awards and a WGA Award for long form, becoming the first African American woman to receive the honor. “I am overjoyed to be working with the magnificent creative team at HBO Max,” says Andrews. “It’s the divine, perfect place for this series and I feel so supported.”

Andrews recently announced that she will write and executive produce From Selma to Sorrow for Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures. Andrews wrote the screenplay based on the book From Selma to Sorrow.

Andrews’ deal was negotiated by Patti C. Felker and David Ryan of Felker, Toczek, Gellman & Suddleson.