Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Fined $15K, Threatened With French Open Disqualification For Media Snub

Got A Tip? Tip Us

HBO Max Blacks Out Before Much-Anticipated ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Finale

Mare Of Easttown
Courtesy of HBO

HBO Max’s goes blank for the second time in less than a week.

Many users on Twitter aired their collective grief over attempting to use the HBO streaming service for The Mare Of Easttown finale. The Kate Winslet-fronted detective drama was scheduled to air its finale at 7PM PST. However, as many viewers reported, the experience was marred by the frustrating failure of the streaming giant’s service.

HBO Max Help twitter confirmed the outage:

Many users were not content with the situation:

The crash seems to have coincided with the premiere of the episode which lead many on Twitter to think HBO Max’s infrastructure is not ready to stream content to millions of concurrent viewers.

Last Tuesday, HBO Max users also reported an outage. Users then had reported being unable to play anything once they logged onto HBO Max. “Can’t play title,” an error message explained. Total down time appeared to be between two and three hours, according to Down Detector and various social media dispatches.

The rollout of HBO Max has been a roller coaster for WarnerMedia. After initial struggles during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, the outlet started to gain traction in late-2020, as shows like The Undoing and The Flight Attendant hit just as distribution deals with. It then got additional momentum from an aggressive move to put all 2021 Warner Bros films on the service at the same time they hit theaters.

The Craig Zobel-directed drama series premiered in April to over a million viewers, with the premium network saying its the second-best series to debut on HBO Max.

Created by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Zobel, the seven-part Easttown stars Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad