‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace’: Jordan Dean & Sydney Morton To Star As Duke & Duchess Of Sussex In Lifetime Movie

Lifetime has filled its title roles for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. Jordan Dean (The Punisher) and Sydney Morton (She’s Gotta Have It) will star as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the third installment of the Harry & Megan film franchise. Escaping the Palace began production this week in Vancouver for a fall 2021 debut. Dean and Morton will fill the royal shoes vacated by Parisa Fitz-Henry and Murray Fraser in 2018’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, followed by Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field for the second installment Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal in 2019.

Returning cast members include Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Steve Coulter as Prince Charles, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Melanie Nicholls-King as Doria Ragland, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla and James Dreyfus as palace insider Leonard. Executive producers Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss, director Menhaj Huda and writer Scarlett Lacey also return for the third installment.

Per Lifetime, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry (Dean) and Meghan (Morton) to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie. The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death. Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will examine the dynamics between Will (Whalen) and Harry, Kate (Mitchell) and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles (Coulter), that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to the three-film Harry & Meghan franchise.

Dean recurred as Jake Campbell in the second and final season of Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix and recurred as Ludlow Fowler in Amazon’s period drama series Z: The Beginning of Everything. Additional TV credits include HBO’s High Maintenance, USA’s The Sinner, CBS’s Bull, and USA’s Royal Pains. He is repped by Buchwald and Untitled Entertainment.

Morton appeared in two seasons of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have Itand co-starred opposite Octavia Spencer in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker, both on Netflix. She currently recurs as Alex on NBC’s Manifest. She and Dean also appeared together in the original Broadway cast of American Psycho. She’s repped by BRS-Gage and Steve Maihack at 44 West Entertainment.