Harold Perrineau To Headline ‘From’ Epix Horror Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alum Harold Perrineau will lead the cast of From, Epix’s contemporary sci-fi horror series, created by John Griffin. He is reuniting with Lost director/executive producer Jack Bender who is set to direct the first four episodes of From, produced by Midnight Radio, the producing team of Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, as well as Joe & Anthony Russo’s AGBO.

From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Perrineau will play Boyd Stevens, the sheriff whose Draconian rules have held the fragile town together, even as he searches for a way to escape this seemingly inescapable nightmare.

From is a co-production between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions. Filming is slated to begin later this month in Halifax, NS, with an eye towards a 2022 premiere on Epix. The series will be distributed by Netflix outside of the U.S.

Griffin and Bender executive produce the series alongside Appelbaum, Nemec, Pinkner & Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, and Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca for AGBO. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as co-executive producer.

Perrineau, who played Michael Dawson on Lost and Augustus Hill on HBO’s Oz, most recently played Niecy Nash’s autistic brother Dean Simms on the TNT series Claws. The role earned him a 2020 NAACP Image Award for Best Supporting Actor. He will next be seen reprising his role as Julian March in Peacock’s 10-episode limited dramedy series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, a new installment in Universal’s hit The Best Man film franchise. Perrineau is repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content.