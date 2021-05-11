‘Hamilton’, ‘The Lion King’ & ‘Wicked’ Set Broadway Returns: Powerhouse Trio Makes Unusual Joint Announcement On ‘GMA’

In an unusual joint announcement, producers for Broadway powerhouses Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked said the three shows will resume performances on Tuesday, Sept. 14 – the first day allowed under New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s reopening guidelines announced last week.

Tickets are on sale today. All three shows are housed in Nederlander Organization theaters (see below for details).

The triple announcement was made on ABC’s Good Morning America today by cast members from each production: Alexandra Billings, Madame Morrible from Wicked; Krystal Joy Brown, Eliza from Hamilton; and L. Steven Taylor, Mufasa from The Lion King.

In a press announcement, the producers noted that “this rare alliance between three of Broadway’s fan favorites sends a message that Broadway is united in its commitment to ending a devastating period of hardship for the tens of thousands who make their living directly on Broadway shows and the tens of thousands in dependent industries.”

Related Story 'Little Shop Of Horrors' To Sprout Again Off Broadway In September

Casting was not announced; playing schedules for upcoming Broadway productions might vary from the standard eight-performance schedules; check purchase sites for details.

According to producers, the three musicals combined have played to 176 million audience members in dozens of countries around the globe, and on Broadway alone have employed nearly 1,000 performers during their runs.

Hamilton, which opened six years ago, plays at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, and is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The Lion King opened 23 years ago, plays at the Minskoff Theatre and is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher). Wicked opened 17 years ago, plays at the Gershwin Theatre and is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Miranda, NBC News, April 30 2021 NBC News

With casting yet to be announced, social media’s Broadway fans can continue their speculation about the hidden meaning behind Lin-Manuel Miranda’s newly longish hair: The Hamilton creator and original star of the smash musical famously cut his long locks after leaving the show in 2016 but recently appeared in an NBC News interview sporting a tightly-coiled man bun, leading to speculation that he was prepping for a return to the Broadway role that brought worldwide fame.