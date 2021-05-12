‘Halston’ Family Calls Netflix Series On Famed Fashion Designer “An Inaccurate, Fictionalized Account”

On Monday, representatives for the Halston Archives and Family slammed Netflix’s anticipated drama Halston, calling it “an inaccurate, fictionalized account.”

“The HALSTON Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series,” they said in a statement released via PR Newswire. “The HALSTON Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects.”

Scheduled to debut on May 14, Halston tells the story of the iconic American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick (Ewan McGregor), who achieved international fame in the 1970s. Created by Sharr White, based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines, the miniseries is executive produced by McGregor, White, and Ryan Murphy, along with Ian Brennan, Pamela Koffler, Eric Kovtun, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan and Christine Vachon.