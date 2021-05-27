‘Hair Love’ Producer Lion Forge Teams With Bron Digital For Animated Series ‘Heiress’

EXCLUSIVE: Lion Forge Animation, the company behind Oscar-winning animated short film Hair Love, is drawing up its next animated project.

The company has teamed with Bron Digital to produce children’s animated series Heiress.

The series centered around young Princess Reign, who is determined to find her way out of the shadows of her brothers forcing her father and King to see her light.

It will be joined by interactive games and an online community. Lion Forge will work with Bron Digital’s Virtual Production infrastructure and Unreal Engine developed by Epic Games to produce the series and create audience-driven, interactive games and immersive virtual worlds.

Heiress is exec produced by David Steward II, Carl Reed, and Matt Heath for Lion Forge Animation, and Brenda Gilbert and Aaron L. Gilbert for Bron Digital. Jason Chen will produce on behalf of Bron.

It marks the first collaboration between Bron and Lion Forge Animation, one of the only African American-owned animation studios. It’s been a busy year for the latter, which is making Hair Love spinoff series Young Love for HBO Max and struck a first-look deal with Imagine Kids+Family.

Lion Forge Animation founder David Steward II said, “Heiress is a world unto itself and perfectly exemplifies the material we choose to introduce to audiences globally. Content can be wildly immersive and entertaining while reflecting diverse faces, voices, and experiences. With truly collaborative partners in Brenda, Aaron and Jason at Bron, we have a dream team assembled to bring to life what we have created.”

“Bron is committed to representation both in front of and behind the camera, and to building partnerships with diverse-owned studios,” added Bron’s Brenda Gilbert and Jason Chen. “It is important that we celebrate the art of animation and diverse cultures from around the world.”

Lion Forge Animation is represented by Andrew Kramer at Loeb & Loeb.