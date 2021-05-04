Guy Oseary And Michael Powers Unveil Bright Platform For Live Learning; Madonna, Ashton Kutcher, Naomi Campbell, & Amy Schumer Among 200+ Talent Partners

Guy Oseary and Michael Powers have announced the launch of Bright, a video platform for live conversation and learning, backed by a wide range of stars.

The platform offers participants the chance to “level up” their lives, by engaging personally with their favorite creatives from a range of spheres.

Bright

More than 200 talent partners will soon share their knowledge live with fans on Bright, including Madonna, Ashton Kutcher, Naomi Campbell, Shawn Mendes, Amy Schumer, D-Nice, D’Amelio Sisters, Laura Dern, Judd Apatow, Deepak Chopra, Diplo, Kenny Smith, Kane Brown, Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), Lindsey Vonn, Rachel Zoe, Diego Boneta, Tal Fishman, Ryan Prunty, Demi Skipper, Charlotte Mckinney, Jason Bolden, Yris Palmer, Cat & Nat, Ronnie2K, Chef Ludo Lefebvre, and Jonathan Mannion.

More than 1500 additional partners are currently on the waitlist to lead “Bright Sessions,” which will range in focus from hands-on skills to unexpected life lessons and more. In addition to its live video chat setting, Bright will have a “Bright Stage” for direct exchanges, and a VIP area, among other interactive features.

Oseary and Kutcher’s Sound Ventures co-founded Bright, and is one of its lead investors. Additional investors include RIT Capital, Globo, and Norwest, as well as other leading VCs, celebrities and entrepreneurs.

As Bright’s CEO, Powers is overseeing a team of seasoned executives from leading entertainment and tech platforms. Kaitlyn Powell, former Head of Talent at Caffeine, joins as VP of Talent & Partnerships, with Sadia Harper, former UX Strategist at Instagram, leading Creator & Product Strategy. Jeben Berg joins from YouTube & Maker Studios as Director of Creative programming, with Pinterest’s Heather Grates joining as Design Lead. Previously in roles at Apple and Facebook, Jarad Backlund will lead finance.

Prior to partnering with Oseary, Powers served as SVP and GM at CBS Interactive. He was also one of YouTube’s earliest product managers.

Oseary shares with Powers a wealth of experience across digital, music, talent relations, production, and distribution. The co-founder of Sound Ventures and A-Grade Investments also founded Maverick in 2014, and continues to rep Madonna and U2 at the music management company.

For more information about the Bright platform, click here.