‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ABC Boss On Continuing Medical Drama Beyond Season 18

ABC’s flagship drama series, Grey’s Anatomy, was just renewed for a record-extending 18th season. In announcing the pickup after original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. closed new deals, ABC did not call Season 18 a final one.

Asked at Disney’s pre-upfront press briefing whether Season 18 may be Grey’s last, Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, indicated that the network is hoping for more.

“Grey’s Anatomy continues to be a ratings juggernaut,” he said. “The fans loved this season. I thought Grey’s Anatomy did a really incredible job this year telling the stories of all the frontline heroes who are fighting the good fight (ageist) Covid. We will take Grey’s Anatomy for as long as we can.”

Erwich also addressed the notion that there may be some “Covid fatigue” among viewers who may not want to watch more of the pandemic reflected on screen after living through it for more than a year. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, spinoff Station 19 and The Good Doctor all incorporated Covid in their current seasons.

“I think Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Good Doctor were all incredibly strong this year,” he said. “I think these shows deserve a tremendous amount of credit. Not only did they return to production very quickly and really responsibly but broadcast television and ABC led the way telling the stories that are reflecting what was going on in the world.”