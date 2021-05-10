‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed For Season 18 With Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson & James Pickens Jr. Set To Return; ‘Station 19’ Picked Up For Season 5 By ABC

Grey’s Anatomy‘s record-breaking run will continue. ABC’s flagship scripted series has been officially renewed for an 18th season. Additionally, Grey’s spinoff Station 19, which has emerged as ABC’s second highest-rated scripted series behind Grey’s with the help of frequent crossovers, has been renewed for Season 5.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, television’s longest-running medical drama, has not been designated as final, with the drama’s future beyond that TBD. Krista Vernoff, the architect of the integrated Grey’s Anatomy-Station 19 universe and the mastermind behind Grey’s beloved characters return storyline this season that took pop culture by storm, will continue as executive producer and showrunner on both series, produced by ABC Signature.

The Disney TV Studios label closing a big new overall deal with Vernoff in March put in place the first crucial piece of the complex effort to bring Grey’s Anatomy back for Season 18. Other elements included securing new pacts with original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., whose current contracts are up at the end of this season. (Another longtime Grey’s Anatomy cast member whose contract is up this season, Jesse Williams, opted to depart the series after 12 seasons.)

Series lead Pompeo, who also is a producer on the show, closed a new one-year deal first after lengthy negotiations. Wilson and Pickens went down to the wire but also eventually signed new contracts.

“Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment. “Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television. We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

In the current season, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 have not shied away from current events and have tackled the coronavirus pandemic as well as racial inequity and police brutality. Providing light on Grey’s was a recurring beach theme featuring a return of several hugely popular former stars whose characters had died including Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight, Eric Dane and Chyler Leigh.

“The writers, directors, casts and crews of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” said Vernoff. “Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away — particularly by our tireless crews — as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories.”

In the 2020-2021 season, Grey’s Anatomy ranks as the No. 1 entertainment series among adults 18-49 and as ABC’s No. 1 show this season in both total viewers (8.3 million) and adults 18-49 (2.0/12). With 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms, Grey’s Anatomy averages over 15 million total viewers (15.7 million) this season and delivers a 6.18 rating among adults 18-49, marking an increase of 4% over its prior season.

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s longest-running scripted series, was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer of the series. Betsy Beers and Mark Gordon are executive producers. Debbie Allen serves as the producing director and executive producer. Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Signature, one of the Disney Television Studios.

Station 19 ranks as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8 p.m. hour this 2020-2021 season among total viewers (7.2 million) and as the highest-rated entertainment series in the hour among adults 18-49 (1.3/8). After 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, ABC’s Station 19 is averaging over 10 million total viewers (10.2 million) this season and delivers a 2.58 rating with adults 18-49.

Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer of Station 19. The series was created by Stacy McKee. Rhimes and Beers serve as executive producers. Station 19 is produced by ABC Signature.