Another ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Doctor Exits As Series Regular During Jesse Williams’ Sendoff

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes a detail about the May 20 episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

EXCLUSIVE: How is this for a classic Grey’s Anatomy twist — the show will be bidding farewell not to one, but two doctors in tonight’s episode.

Greg Germann is joining Grey’s veteran Jesse Williams in departing the medical drama as a series regular. However, this is not the last we will see of Tom Koracick, as Germann is expected to reprise his role as a guest star in the future.

After Jackson’s bombshell’s announcement in Grey’s Anatomy‘s most recent original that he would be leaving Seattle to take over the family foundation, signaling Williams’ exit from the show, the promo for tonight’s episode, Williams’ last, prepared viewers for an hourlong farewell to his beloved character. The surprise part is that the double-exit episode, “Tradition,” also marks the last episode as a series regular for Germann.

“Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years,” Grey’s Anatomy executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff told Deadline. “We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day – but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!”

ABC

Germann has played Dr. Tom Koracick, a brilliant neurosurgeon who is unapologetic in his arrogance — and in his romantic pursuits — since 2017. He joined the series as a recurring in Season 14 and was promoted to a series regular at the start of Season 16.

The Ally McBeal alum helped bring some levity to the current, Covid-themed season, which has delved into the grief and heartbreak associated with the human toll of the pandemic. Koracick’s witty chat with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) while she was briefly out of her Covid-induced coma was among the highlights of the season.

Koracick had an intense arc this season as he, like Meredith, battled Covid. That storyline had a happy ending, and his love triangle plot also was resolved, with Teddy letting him go and he and Owen (almost) reconciling in a touching moment, giving the character’s journey on the show closure.

“To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with Grey’s over the past few years has been such a privilege,” Germann told Deadline. “A big thank you to the fans as it has truly been a shared experience!”

The exits of Germann and Williams follow the departure of another series regular, Giacomo Gianniotti, who left the series earlier this season.

Germann can currently be seen in Herding Cats by Lucinda Coxon, marking the first production post-pandemic to fuse in-person and livestream theater. Germann performs live from a soundstage in Los Angeles, and is transmitted via video-link into the Soho Theatre where Jassa Ahluwalia and Sophie Melville perform in front of an in-person audience. Simultaneously, audiences across the globe can access the production as a live-streamed theatrical experience that combines performances of both the American and British actors in real time.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Sarah Drew Talks Returning For Jesse Williams’ Exit, Jackson Avery & April Kepner’s Future