Greg Tarzan Davis Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Tarzan Davis has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas. One of the most promising young actors today, Davis will next be seen starring opposite Tom Cruise in both Top Gun: Maverick from Joseph Kosinski along with Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, and Jennifer Connelly as well as Mission Impossible 7 from Christopher McQuarrie alongside Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, and Rebecca Ferguson.

The classically and comedically trained actor most recently starred opposite Harrison Ford in the James Mangold produced The Call of the Wild. Prior to that, he held the lead role in the acclaimed independent film Woke.

On the television side, Davis can be seen recurring on Freeform’s Good Trouble, CBS’s All Rise, and NBC’s Chicago PD.

Davis continues to be represented by manager Lisa DiSante-Frank of DiSante Frank & Company and attorney Mark A. Johnson at Behr Abramson Levy.