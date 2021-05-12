Greenwich Entertainment Acquires North American Distribution Rights To ‘Not Going Quietly’; Will Release Ady Barkan Doc In August

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to Nicholas Bruckman’s Not Going Quietly, with plans to release the film in theaters on August 13.

The documentary, which won the Audience Award and Special Jury Recognition for Humanity in Social Action at SXSW, offers an intimate and inspiring look at the life of political activist Ady Barkan.

“If you didn’t already know that Ady Barkan is an incredible badass who has overcome every possible obstacle to transform our democracy for the better, soon you will thanks to Greenwich Entertainment,” said director Nicholas Bruckman in a statement. “We’re beyond excited to be working with the passionate team at Greenwich on the release of Not Going Quietly, and to share Ady’s story nationwide at this profound and hopeful moment for our country.”

A progressive hero and loving father, Barkan was diagnosed with ALS at age 32. In spite of his declining physical abilities, he embarked on a nationwide campaign for healthcare reform through his organization, “Be A Hero,” speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and being designated by Politico as the “most powerful activist in America.” In Bruckman’s doc, we witness the chance airplane encounter with Senator Jeff Flake that catapulted Barkan to fame, as well as his interviews with American political leaders including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren during the Democratic Primaries.

Not Going Quietly was produced by Amanda Roddy with executive producers Bruckman (Valley of Saints) and Ryder Haske of People’s Television, Mark and Jay Duplass (Wild Wild Country, Tangerine), Bradley Whitford (Get Out, The West Wing), Sam Bisbee (The Truffle Hunters), Jackie Kelman Bisbee (Hearts Beat Loud), Mel Eslyn (The One I Love), Wendy Kelman Neu (Farewell Amor), Nina Tassler and Joan Boorstein of PatMa Productions. Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the deal with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

Bruckman’s doc is scheduled to have its New York premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.