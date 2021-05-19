‘Green Lantern’: Jeremy Irvine In Talks To Play Alan Scott In HBO Max Series

Jeremy Irvine (Treadstone) is in negotiations to join Finn Wittrock in HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series based on the DC characters, from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Irvine would play Alan Scott/Green Lantern opposite Wittrock’s Guy Gardner/Green Lantern. Reps for HBO Max and Warner Bros. TV, which produces the series, declined comment.

Written by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith, Green Lantern reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott (Irvine), and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.

Berlanti, Guggenheim and Grahame-Smith executive produce with Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and David Katzenberg; Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive produce.

HBO Max Upfront: Deadline’s Complete Coverage