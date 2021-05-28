‘Gossip Girl’: Lyne Renée Joins HBO Max Series Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Lyne Renée (Motherland: Fort Salem) is set for a recurring role in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. The 10-episode series comes from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios.

Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Renée will play Helena Bergman, a cold as ice global real estate magnate and former top model, who is the mother to Otto “Obie” Bergmann (Eli Brown.)

In addition to Brown, the series stars Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

Executive producers include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer. Karena Evans directs two episodes, and original costume designer Eric Daman rejoins the series.

Renée stars as General Sarah Alder on Freeform’s supernatural drama series Motherland: Fort Salem, which premieres its second season on June 22. On the film side she was most recently seen in Wrath of Man, The Gentleman, An L.A. Minute and The Meyerowitz Stories. Her previous TV credits include PBS’ Mercy Street, CBS’ Madam Secretary, and ABC’s Madoff, among others. Renée is repped by Link Entertainment and The Artists Partnership.