Gordon Ramsay Cooks Up Competition Series ‘Next Level Chef’ For Fox With Nyesha Arrington & Gino D’Acampo

Gordon Ramsay is preparing a new meal for Fox. The network has ordered Next Level Chef, a new cooking competition series featuring Ramsay and chefs Nyesha Arrington and Gino D’Acampo.

The show, which is produced by Studio Ramsay and Fox Alternative Entertainment, features a culinary gauntlet, set on a stage, over three stories high, each floor containing a different kitchen.

Line cooks, home chefs, social media stars and food struck owners will compete against each other to be crowned the the food world’s newest superstar.

Ramsay, Arrington and D’Acampo will each recruit a group of the chefs and take them under their wings to get the best out of them and help them win the $250,000 grand prize.

It is Ramsay’s latest show for the Fox network; he is a judge on MasterChef and MasterChef Jr., and fronted doc series Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back for the network. He also previously fronted a U.S. adaptation of The F Word for Fox in 2017.

Arrington previously appeared on Bravo’s Top Chef, while D’Acampo is best known for palling around with Ramsay on ITV series Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip.

Next Level Chef was developed by the Studio Ramsay team led by Creative Director of Development Fernando De Jesus. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

“Next Level Chef is a unique format that could only come from the delightfully brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “We couldn’t be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha and Gino competing together on what is a new and innovative way into a cooking competition series.”

“This is the next evolution in cooking competitions,” added Ramsay. “It’s big and it’s bold, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”