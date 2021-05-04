Goodwill NM And NBCUniversal Partner On Production Assistant Training Program For New Mexico Residents

Goodwill Industries of New Mexico and NBCUniversal are partnering on a first-of-its-kind Production Assistant Training Program, to take place in New Mexico.

Taking place on May 22 and 23 in Albuquerque, the training program will be provided free to charge to select New Mexico residents, with interest in pursuing a career in film and television production. It is described as a “comprehensive, intensive and immersive work-based job training program,” that will give participants the skills and knowledge to kickstart a production career, via the most common entry-level gateway into the industry.

Over the course of the two-day intensive, participants will be trained for work as both Set and Office P.A.s. Of course, participation does not guarantee that a job to follow. But with film and TV production steadily rising in New Mexico, there is more need than ever in the state for qualified P.A.s.

“Goodwill is dedicated to helping the people of New Mexico achieve their employment goals, and is excited to partner with NBCU to open doors to film and TV industry careers,” said Shauna Kastle, CEO, Goodwill of NM. “Our hope with the P.A. training is that we can teach anyone interested how to be successful the day that they step on set, and that they will find a career that advances their future and opportunities.”

“It’s essential that we as an industry continue to break down the barriers that exist for underrepresented talent, and programs like these provide an important entry point for a next generation of production talent that historically has not had the opportunity,” added Janine Jones-Cark, Executive Vice President of Inclusion – Talent & Content, Film, TV & Streaming, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to partner with Goodwill New Mexico on an invaluable training program like this, which we aim to be a launching pad that leads to employment opportunities and career momentum for its participants.”

While space at the Production Assistant Training Program will be limited, Goodwill NM and NBCUniversal are encouraging members of underrepresented communities to apply. In order to qualify for a spot, applications must be able to attend training, and to work as a P.A. in New Mexico in the next several months. For more information about the program, click here.