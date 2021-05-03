Gold House’s 2021 Most Influential Asians List Includes Kamala Harris, Chloé Zhao, Simu Liu, Padma Lakshmi, Bela Bajaria & More

Gold House, the nonprofit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander founders, creative voices and leaders, has unveiled its annual A100 List, honoring the most impactful Asians and Asian American & Pacific Islanders in culture.

Vice President Kamala Harris, newly minted multiple Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton are among the names on the list that is revealed every May as part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Honorees span the globe in fields including Activism, Advocacy & Politics, Business & Finance, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Media & Journalism, Sports & Health and Technology & Innovation.

Other big names in the entertainment and media fields to make the list unveiled Monday are Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria, Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito, Zoom founder Eric S Yuan, tennis champ Naomi Osaka, CBS News’ White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, Grammy winners H.E.R. and Anderson .Paak and K-pop phenoms Blackpink, actors Riz Ahmed, Auli’i Cravalho, Gemma Chan, Kelly Marie Tran and Olivia Munn, SNL‘s Bowen Yang and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to name a few.

The A100 honorees — individuals who have had the single most impact within their respective industry over the last year — are sourced through a public nomination process driving by other Asian nonprofits and Gold House’s member base, with spots determined by a vote.

Here’s a video that dropped today unveiling the list: