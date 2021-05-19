Global Citizen Competition Series ‘The Activist’ Ordered At CBS, ‘Undercover Boss’ Renewed For Season 11

CBS’ reality slate continues to grow.

The network has ordered a new competition series from the team behind Global Citizen and renewed Undercover Boss.

The Activist is a competition series that features six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education and environment.

Activists go head-to-head in challenges to promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics and hosts’ input. The three teams have one ultimate goal: to create impactful movements that amplify their message, drive action, and advance them to the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy. There, they will meet with world leaders in the hope of securing funding and awareness for their causes. The team that receives the largest commitment is celebrated as the overall winner at the finale, which will also feature musical performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists.

The series is produced by Global Citizen, the international education and advocacy organization working to catalyze the movement to end extreme poverty, that produced the recent Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World, and Deviant Media.

Meanwhile, Undercover Boss will be back later in the season. Although the series, which features bosses going clandestine as entry level employees to discover the faults in their company, has an out of pattern air order, it is ostensibly its 11th season.

The show is produced by Studio Lambert.