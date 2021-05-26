Glenda Jackson Receives BIFA Honor; Fremantle Swoops On ‘The Masked Dancer’; Homestead Picks Up Series ‘Tale Of Tails’ – Global Briefs

Glenda Jackson BIFA Honor

British actress and former politician Glenda Jackson is receiving the British Independent Film Awards’s honorary Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution by an actor to the British film industry. Prize has previously been won by Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave and more. Jackson won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1971 for Ken Russell’s Women in Love. Recently she won the BAFTA TV Leading Actress award for Elizabeth Is Missing. “Glenda Jackson is a pioneer of stage and screen whose choice of roles has often challenged and changed the narrative around both class and female representation. Her incredible body of work has spanned many genres and generations and she remains, to this day, one of the UK’s most talented and beloved thespians,” said BIFA in a statement.

Fremantle Swoops For ‘The Masked Dancer’ Rights

Fremantle has secured production rights for The Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer in 29 territories across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Fremantle currently holds the production rights to The Masked Singer in the same 29 locations, producing versions of the MBC format in the likes of Norway, Belgium, and Spain. “We’re confident that it will be popular with our viewers who will enjoy guessing which celebrities are shaking their tail feathers behind their masks,” said Vasha Wallace, EVP of global acquisitions and development at Fremantle.

‘Tale Of Tails’ Lands A Homestead

EXCLUSIVE: Homestead Entertainment has acquired sales rights to series Tale of Tails, which will debut in the U.S. on Tubi on June 12. Produced by Painted Creek Productions in association with Chapter 3 Media, the show is set in a gentlemen’s club and stars Harley Wallen, Tevis Marcum, and Kaiti Wallen star alongside first season guest stars Richard Tyson, Blanca Blanco, Yan Birch, Michael Emery and Daron Cruickshank. Wallen is also the co-creator and director of the series, and produced with Tevis Marcum, Steve Kopera and Kaiti Wallen. “It’s been an incredible journey to get here and I feel I can speak for our whole team that we are excited and very hopeful of a second season based on the incredible feedback we’ve gotten so far, it has a definite edge and realism that is intriguing. I can’t wait to start working on season two,” said Wallen.