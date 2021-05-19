Glastonbury Music Festival Gets Approval For One-Day Physical Event In September

Glastonbury will be back in 2021. The music festival, which cancelled its traditional June event last year and this year due to Covid, is looking to hold a one-off, one-day event in September at which up to 50,000 people will be allowed to attend.

The local Mendip District Council has approved the license for the festival. There will be further hurdles to clear before it can take place, and organizers will be monitoring the UK’s Covid situation carefully.

The event will be called Equinox and will be a larger version of the traditional Pilton Party, which runs after the main fest as a thank you to workers and locals. No camping will be allowed and the council has put various other stipulations in place to combat coronavirus.

Glastonbury typically takes place in June and attracts up to 200,000 people. This year, the festival is being replaced by a live-streamed virtual event, with bands including Coldplay and Haim performing across five hours on May 22.