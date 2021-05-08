Giuliana Rancic Leaving E!’s Red Carpet Coverage After 20 Years, Inks NBCU Development Deal

Giuliana Rancic is stepping down as host of E!’s red carpet coverage after almost two decades. The E! veteran made the announcement in an Instagram post Friday.

“After 20 fabulous years hosting E!’s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes,” she wrote.

Rancic’s announcement comes three months after her long-time co-host, Ryan Seacrest, exited E!’s Live From The Red Carpet after almost 14 years. Rancic is segueing into a deal with E! parent NBCUniversal, she said.

“One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!’s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life,” she wrote. (See her entire announcement below.)

Rancic began her career at E! as a correspondent and became a co-host of E! News in 2005. She briefly left the show from 2015 to 2018 and then again when the program relocated from Los Angeles to New York City in January 2020.

On E!, Rancic most recently led the Oscar red carpet coverage. In September, she had to pull out of E!’s Emmy red carpet special at the last minute after testing positive for Covid-19.

During her tenure at E!, Rancic faced controversy over comments she made about Zendaya’s dreadlocks on Fashion Police, for which she apologized.