‘Ghosts’: ‘Doom Patrol’s Devan Chandler Long Joins CBS Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Devan Chandler Long (Doom Patrol) is set as a series regular on new CBS comedy series Ghosts, headlined by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Studios.

Written by Port and Wiseman, Ghosts follows a struggling young couple, Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

Long plays the Thorfinn. Large, hulking Viking. Bit of a neat freak. He guest-starred in the pilot and was promoted to regular when the pilot was picked up to series.

Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza co-star in the project based on the British series of the same name.

Port and Wiseman executive produce with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television), as well as Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios).

Trent O’Donnell was director and executive producer on the pilot. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios.

Long is known for his portrayal of DC Comics strongman superhero Flex Mentallo on HBO Max’s Doom Patrol. He also recently recurred on Bosch and The Rookie. Long will next be seen in Michael Bay’s new feature Ambulance for Universal where he co-stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. He is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa, Inc.