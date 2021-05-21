German Cinema & Distribution Orgs Unite To Call For July 1 Reopening

Germany’s five cinema and distribution organizations have formed a united front to call for a July 1 reopening date for the country’s beleaguered theaters.

Cinemas in Germany have been closed since November 2. At present there is no firm date for them to open doors, and there is no consensus among regions and local governments about when this should happen. In April, the federal government confirmed that all venues must remain closed until at least June 30.

Today, industry bodies including HDF Kino and AG Kino are calling for the government to confirm that cinemas can reopen on July 1, and to communicate this promptly so that individual states can plan accordingly.

“In view of the progress in vaccination and the falling number of infections, the entire cinema industry is ready to enable the best possible nationwide start for the film theaters with a large variety of films by July 1 at the latest,” read a joint statement, translated from German.

“As a nationally functioning market, it is crucial for the cinema industry that the federal states agree on a date that is as uniform and reliable as possible. Only if all cinemas nationwide have the chance to open together promptly can distributors actually start new films and thus restore the economic basis of the film theaters,” it continued.

The orgs also called for the safety and hygiene measures that will be required for reopening to be spelled out in advance. They suggested that mask wearing be non-mandatory.

If German cinemas are able to open on July 1, they would tee into titles including F9 and Black Widow, both of which are dated for July 8 in the country.

Cinemas in European nations including the UK and France reopened this week, with limits on capacity and hygiene protocols in place.