Discovery-Backed GB News Sets UK Launch Date

GB News, the new UK news channel backed by Discovery, will launch on June 13.

The network, which is chaired by former BBC presenter Andrew Neil, will go live at 8PM local time with a show welcoming audiences to the new service.

GB News has spent recent months staffing up and building its London studio. The channel is making a lot of noise in the UK, with its promise to offer an alternative to the BBC and Sky News, and signing up journalists including former BBC presenter Simon McCoy and Dan Wootton, who used to work as the executive editor of The Sun.

The channel will go live on Freeview channel 236, meaning it is below RT and Aljazeera in the television guide. Other presenters include Neil himself, who will host his own show, and Alastair Stewart, a former ITV News anchor.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav said last week that, alongside CNN, GB News will be an important part of the merged Discovery and WarnerMedia outfit. He told press: “We love CNN. If you go to Europe we’re entertainment, non-fiction, the leader in sports and we’ve been on attack with news. We’ve just made a very big investment in the UK [in GB News], in terms of direction for us, and our plan was to roll across Europe, because we believe one of the differentiators is live, news, live sports.”