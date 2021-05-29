Ed Asner, Mauren McCormick, Kevin Smith And More Pay Tribute To Late Gavin MacLeod: “My Heart Is Broken”

Refresh for updates…Ed Asner took to Twitter on Saturday to give voice to his grief, after learning of the passing of his friend and former co-star Gavin MacLeod.

MacLeod, who starred opposite Asner on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died today at his home in Palm Desert, California, aged 90. While no cause of death was revealed, the actor had reportedly been in ill health over the last few months. His passing was confirmed by his nephew, Mark See.

“My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator,” wrote Asner. ” I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It’s just you and me now.”

Asner was referring, toward the end of his message, to screen legend Betty White. The five-time Emmy winner is now the only other living alum of Moore’s iconic CBS comedy series.

MacLeod appeared in all 168 episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, portraying head writer Murray Slaughter. Apart from that series, he is best known for his turn as The Love Boat‘s Captain Merrill Stubing. Between 1957 and 2014, MacLeod earned a total of 108 credits in film and TV.

Also taking to Twitter today to pay tribute to the late actor was Maureen McCormick, the actress best known for her turn as The Brady Bunch‘s Marcia Brady, who also played various roles on The Love Boat. “Rest In Peace my dear friend Gavin Macleod,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the special and beautiful heart filled conversations about life. I will always treasure the time I was lucky enough to spend with you. Love you #GavinMacleod.”

Then, there was filmmaker Kevin Smith, who shared fond memories of growing up with MacLeod’s performances. “As a 70’s/80’s kid, I spent many a Saturday night with my Mom, Dad, Brother and Sister watching LOVE BOAT,” he wrote. “So I was unexpectedly sad to see Gavin MacLeod has cruised on to that Puerto Vallarta in the sky! Thanks for the many memories, Captain Stubing – here and at WJM-TV! #RIP.”

Deadline will update this story with more reactions as they come in.

