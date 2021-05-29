Gavin MacLeod Dies: ‘Love Boat’ Captain And ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Colleague Was 90

Gavin MacLeod, who was the Love Boat captain and played Murray on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, two of the top television shows of the 1970s and 1980s, died today at his home in Palm Desert, Calif.MacLeod was 90 and his death was confirmed by his nephew, Mark See. No cause of death was revealed, but MacLeod had been in ill health over the last few months.

The affable actor played head writer Murray Slaughter on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and appeared in all 168 episodes over seven years, anding in 1977.

He then pulled off a rarity, moving from one long-running hit show to another. As Captain Stubing on The Love Boat, MacLeod, he appeared in 249 episodes, and later returned in the role for the Tv movie The Love Boat: A Valentine Voyage in 1990 and for the “Reunion” episode of the rebooted series Love Boat: The Next Wave in 1998.