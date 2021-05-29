Gavin MacLeod Dies: ‘Love Boat’ Captain And ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Colleague Was 90

The affable actor played head writer Murray Slaughter on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and appeared in all 168 episodes over seven years, anding in 1977.
He then pulled off a rarity, moving from one long-running hit show to another. As Captain Stubing on The Love Boat, MacLeod, he appeared in 249 episodes, and later returned in the role for the Tv movie The Love Boat: A Valentine Voyage in 1990 and for the “Reunion” episode of the rebooted series Love Boat: The Next Wave in 1998.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.