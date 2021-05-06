Gary Barlow Confirmed To Lead BBC One Music Show ‘I’m With The Band’ From Penny Lane Entertainment

Take That singer Gary Barlow and Penny Lane Entertainment are set to co-produce a new music and entertainment show for BBC One. The one-hour primetime format is going by the working title I’m With The Band and will bring together a top group of artists and musicians to perform classic songs from past and present, as well as discussing their careers and musical heroes. Deadline first exclusively reported on the project in March.

The show’s band will be led by Barlow on keys and vocals, and also includes Jamie Cullum (piano and vocals), James Bay (guitar and vocals), Mica Paris (vocals), Guy Chambers (keyboards and musical director), Tom Fletcher (guitar and vocals), Danya Fisher (bass) and Donavan Hepburn (drums).

Barlow will welcome special guests to the show including Anne-Marie, DJ and producer Nathan Dawe, rapper MoStack and Craig David. They will collaborate with the band and take part in what’s billed as “some laid-back chat.” This is a sort of extension of Barlow’s lockdown Crooner Sessions which saw him perform online duets with big names including Elton John, Robbie Williams and Boy George.

Barlow said, “A key reason for me doing this show for BBC One was that I just wanted to get in a room with a load of people I love and respect and play music. We’re aiming to give artists a platform and place where they can perform and have fun. It’s simply a musical treat for everyone who loves watching the best musicians performing great songs from any genre and any decade.”

I’m With The Band is being made by Spun Gold-backed Penny Lane Entertainment, which is run by former ITV Studios creative director Lee Connolly. The company was behind NBC’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! last year.

Noted Connolly, “Artists and musicians love to perform, and I’m With The Band creates a platform for them to do just that. Gary continues to show, with his Crooner Sessions, how much fun it is to collaborate with fellow musicians and I’m With The Band takes this concept further by creating a bespoke environment where artists can relax and do what they do best.”

I’m With The Band is a Penny Lane Entertainment and Gary Barlow production. The Director is Chris Howe and Executive Producers are Mark Sidaway (The X Factor) and Connolly. It was commissioned by Owen Courtney for BBC Music.