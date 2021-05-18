Garth Brooks To Narrate & EP ‘National Parks’ Docuseries For Nat Geo

America’s National Parks – from Yosemite to the Grand Canyony – will be the subject of a ten-part documentary series narrated by Garth Brooks for Nat Geo.

The Disney-owned cable network has ordered National Parks, which will explore the breathtaking landscape and extraordinary wildlife in parks across America from the Rio Grande to Hawaii’s constantly erupting volcanoes. The series will capture not only the landscapes but intimate glimpses into the lives of the animals that inhabit these parks.

The country music star will also exec produce the series, which is set to air in 2022. It is being shot using cutting-edge technology including long lens cinematography, remote camera traps and the latest high-resolution drone technology.

It is produced by Bristol-based producer Wildstar Films, which was founded by Vanessa Berlowitz and Mark Linfield in 2018. Dan Rees is exec producer with supervising producers Myles Connolly and Ben Wallis.

“National Parks is a celebration of the natural wonder and power of nature in our backyard. From iconic places to secret gems, this series will open the gateways for all to explore the breadth of the beauty and tranquility,” said Janet Han Vissering, senior vice president of production and development for National Geographic. “We are proud to partner with Wildstar and their incredible breadth of talent to open a window into the very best wildlife and natural history programming, and to be narrated by none other than Garth Brooks.”

“Our National Parks are truly an amazing gift. The land is what defines us. The land is what tells the American story,” added Brooks. “It is such an honor and I’m so excited to be a part of this series – a series that celebrates all our heritage.”