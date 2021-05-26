‘Garbage Pail Kids’: HBO Max Developing Animated Series From Danny McBride’s Rough House Pictures, Topps & Tornante

The Garbage Pail Kids will go from trading card to screen in an animated series in the works at HBO Max.

From co-creators and writers Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Josh Bycel, the series is inspired by McBride and Green’s affinity for Garbage Pail Kids and Saturday morning cartoons. The animated program is set to be family-friendly for an audience of all ages.

The Topps Company created Garbage Pail Kids in 1985. The gross-out humor and subversive attitude of Garbage Pail Kids became a worldwide phenomenon that recently celebrated its 35th anniversary while remaining an integral part of a retro revival of all things 80’s.

Tornante TV’s Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen will Executive Produce alongside Rough House’s Brandon James (The Righteous Gemstones) along with McBride, Green, and Bycel.