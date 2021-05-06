‘Gangs Of London’ Confirms Season 2 Directors; Corin Hardy Returning With ‘Lupin’ & ‘Little America’ Helmers

Sky has confirmed directors on the second season of its crime series Gangs Of London. Corin Hardy, who directed four episodes on season one, will return for another quartet this time out and will be joined by Marcela Said (Lupin) and Nima Nourizadeh (Little America) who return for two apiece.

Creator Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery will return as Executive Producers alongside Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski. Tom Butterworth has taken on the role of lead writer and executive producer overseeing four out of the eight episodes and leading the writer’s room. Additional Executive Producers include Hugh Warren and Helen Grégory for Pulse Films, Jane Featherstone for Sister, and Gabriel Silver for Sky Studios.

Production is set to begin imminently. The show is produced by Pulse Films in association with Sister, for Sky Studios and AMC. Series two will transmit on Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK and Ireland and will be available in all Sky markets. NBCUniversal Global Distribution and Pulse Films will share further international licensing rights for the show.