‘Gangs Of London’ Season 2 Casts ‘Baghdad Central’ Star Waleed Zuaiter

EXCLUSIVE: Waleed Zuaiter, who scored a Leading Actor BAFTA nomination for his role in Channel 4 and Hulu series Baghdad Central, has joined the cast of Sky’s crime drama Gangs Of London.

Production is now underway on season two of the Gareth Evans-created show. Sky recently confirmed directors for the series. Tom Butterworth is lead-writing this time. Evans is executive producing with Matt Flannery, Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski, Hugh Warren and Helen Grégory, Jane Featherstone for Sister, and Gabriel Silver for Sky Studios.

Zuaiter’s credits include Gideon Raff’s Netflix/Canal+ miniseries The Spy opposite Sacha Baron Cohen and HBO’s Oslo, which is released in May. His films roles include in Lodnon Has Fallen, The Men Who Stare At Goats and 20th Century Women. He was the producer and star of Hany Abu-Assad’s Oscar-nominated Omar.

Zuaiter is repped by A3 Artists Agency, The Artists Partnership, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard.