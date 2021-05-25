‘Game Of Thrones’: Amanda Segel To Write ‘10,000 Ships’ Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Nymeria has found her chronicler.

Amanda Segel, co-exec producer on Hulu’s Helstrom and Person of Interest, has been tapped to write one of the Game of Thrones spinoffs.

Deadline understands that Segel is tackling the 10,000 Ships project, which is one of three spinoffs that we revealed were in the works at HBO. HBO declined to comment.

The drama is expected to follow the journey made by warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars, who travelled from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War.

This migration took place around 1,000 years before the events depicted in the A Song of Ice and Fire novels. Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, named her direwolf after Nymeria.

Segel’s past writing credits also include CBS’ The Good Wife, on which she was a producer, and as an exec producer on Spike TV’s Stephen King drama The Mist. She also developed a TV series based on video game Skull and Bones from Ubisoft.

Deadline revealed in March that HBO had three more Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works, on top of House of the Dragon, which is currently in production after receiving a series order.

The other two projects we revealed in March set within George R.R. Martin’s fictional world were 9 Voyages aka Sea Snake and Flea Bottom. The Mentalist creator, Rome co-creator and Gotham developer Bruno Heller is understood to be involved in the former along with Martin.

They join a potential adaptation of Martin’s Tales of Dunk & Egg novellas, which also is being mulled at HBO, and a possible GoT animated series, which is a possibility for HBO Max.

Segel is repped by WME, Robyn Meisinger at Anonymous Content and David Fox and Laurie Megary at Myman Greenspan.