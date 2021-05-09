Gal Gadot Claims Director Joss Whedon “Threatened My Career’ During ‘Justice League’ Reshoot

Actress Gal Gadot has amplified her previous remarks on director Joss Whedon, renewing the heat he’s experienced for his alleged toxic behavior toward the casts of tv shows Angel and Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the film Justice League.

Echoing the remarks of others about Whedon’s alleged behavior, Gadot has previously acknowledged her own run-in with Whedon. But she merely said at the time she had an “experience” with him, “which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups.”

In a Saturday interview with Israeli news outlet N12, Gadot elaborated on her prior statement, revealing the content of Whedon’s threat.

“He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable, and I just took care of it instead,” Gadot claimed to N12 in remarks reported by several news outlets in and outside of Israel.

The clash reportedly came when Gadot pushed back on some new dialog Whedon had written. During the exchange, he also allegedly disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Whedon has denied any wrongdoing.

Gadot has supported the claims of others, particularly her Justice League colleague Ray Fisher, who has condemned Whedon’s alleged behavior and decried the lack of support from WarnerMedia executives.

WarnerMedia has concluded its investigation into the Justice League allegations against Whedon. It issued a statement saying “remedial action has been taken,” but did not specify what that entailed and has declined further comment.

In March, HBO Max aired the expanded Zack Snyder director’s cut of Justice League. Snyder left the production before its completion to deal with a family issue, resulting in Whedon becoming attached.