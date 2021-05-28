Gabrielle Dennis To Star In ‘Someone Out There’ NBC Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show) is set as the female lead in Someone Out There, NBC’s romantic comedy pilot based on a Spanish format. The project comes from Forever creator Matt Hubbard and The Good Place writing team of Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, and Universal Television.

Someone Out There was originally ordered to pilot in January 2020. It was one of five pilots NBC rolled to 2021 after Covid-19 interrupted 2020 pilot season. Their casts were released in June. In Someone Out There’s 2020 iteration, the two leads were to be played by Aimee Carrero and Ryan Hansen.

Written/executive produced by Hubbard, Siegal and Morgan, Someone Out There is based on the Spanish format Pequeñas Coincidencias created by Javier Veiga. The single-camera romantic comedy is about two set-in-their-ways adults, Derek and Chloe (Dennis), who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other.

Dennis’ Chloe is a self-made, no-nonsense bridal boutique owner and dressmaker who always has known she’ll need to outwork everyone around her in order to succeed. But in addition to other goals, Chloe has just added one more thing: someone to open her heart to.

Ally Pankiw will executive produce and direct the pilot. Emiliano Calemzuk, Gonzalo Sagardia and Veiga also executive produce. Someone Out There is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Dennis also stars on HBO’s Emmy-nominated sketch comedy series, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and on Netflix’s new comedy, The Upshaws, starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. Her other credits include Rosewood, Luke Cage, The Bobby Brown Story (where she played Whitney Houston) and The Game. Dennis is repped by Gersh.

