FXX Orders Animated Comedy Series ‘Little Demon’; Danny & Lucy DeVito, Aubrey Plaza To Star, Dan Harmon To EP

FXX has picked up to series Little Demon, a half-hour animated comedy pilot starring Danny DeVito, his daughter Lucy DeVito and Aubrey Plaza. It comes from Danny DeVito’s Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, ShadowMachine and FX Productions, with Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon executive producing. Little Demon joins animated comedy series Archer and Cake on FXX and FX on Hulu.

Created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, in Little Demon, 13 years after being impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother (Plaza) and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

“Little Demon is a hilarious new animated horror comedy featuring Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito and a host of other great talent,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla have teamed up with Danny, Aubrey, Dan Harmon, Jake and Lucy DeVito, and ShadowMachine as executive producers on this unique new series for FXX.”

Plaza serves as an executive producer along with Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Harmon, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s Jake, Lucy, and Danny DeVito, and ShadowMachine (Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley). Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project. Little Demon is produced by FX Productions.

Fowler is repped by Manage-ment, Feig Law, Dani Super Management and UTA. Kirschner is repped by Manage-ment and Feig Law. Valla is repped by Anonymous Content and The Nord Group. Plaza is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, Danny DeVito and Jake DeVito are represented by CAA and Behr Abramson Levy LLP. Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s EVP is Charley Beil. Lucy DeVito is repped by Talentworks and Gallant Management. Harmon is repped by CAA. ShadowMachine is repped by CAA.