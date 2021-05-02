Future SNL Host Elon Musk Solicits Twitter Suggestions On Show Skits

Elon Musk, already under fire from multiple directions for his upcoming SNL hosting appearance, is reaching out to the wisdom of the crowd.

Musk asked Twitter to pitch some SNL sketches for him as he gets ready for an already controversial hosting gig on May 8. The call for concepts from Musk follows reports that some SNL stars are outraged by his inclusion in the show.

But the Space X/Tesla CEO seems unconcerned by the noise.

“Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” Musk asked his 52.5 million followers on Saturday.

Musk primed the pump with three of his own pitches: “Woke James Bond,” “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank,” and “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony.”

Users dove in with relish at the opportunity.

“Extraterrestrials found your Tesla Roadster sent to space in 2018 & are trying to figure out what it is,” was one concept. “You play Chris Hansen on “To Catch a PP loan” with Ross Gerber,” and, “Something about how it is all a simulation.”

Of course, not everyone was kind, with someone suggesting that Musk try a sketch based on his famous motivational techniques for Tesla: “I need this done tomorrow or you’re fired.”

Musk seems to enjoy his interactions on social media and has a history of off-the-cuff and controversial comments. Last month, he noted that some people who would be part of his space program’s efforts to reach Mars would likely die.