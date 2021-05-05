‘From Scratch’: Terrell Carter, Medalion Rahimi & Jonathan Del Arco Among Six To Recur In Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has rounded out the cast for From Scratch with the addition of Terrell Carter (Empire), Medalion Rahimi (NCIS: Los Angeles), Jonathan Del Arco (Star Trek: Picard), Peter Mendoza (Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles), Lorenzo Pozzan (Catch-22) and Jonathan D. King (Kidding).

The crew of actors, who will recur in the project form Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar banners, join previously announced cast members Saldana, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Kellita Smith, Judith Scott, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai and Roberta Rigano.

Rodney Gardiner (David Makes Man) plays, Giacomo Gianniotti (Grey’s Anatomy), Elizabeth Anweis (Batwoman) and Kassandra Clementi (Breach) will guest star throughout the limited series based on Tembi Locke’s 2019 bestselling memoir.

Adapted by Locke’s sister Attica Locke, who serves as showrunner, From Scratch is the story of an African American woman who falls in love with a Sicilian chef while studying abroad in Florence and goes on to build a life with him in Los Angeles, merging two seemingly opposite cultures. When they are faced with his unexpected cancer diagnosis, Amy becomes her husband’s caregiver and the person who brings their two very different families together, creating a new, blended family for her and her daughter after he dies.

The series is executive produced by Attica Locke, Tembi Locke, Reese Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Zoe Saldana for Cinestar, Richard Abate, Jermaine Johnson, and Will Rowbotham for 3 Arts Entertainment. Producers are Nzingha Stewart, Guy Louthan, Emily Ferenbach for Hello Sunshine, Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana for Cinestar.

Here are more details about the cast and their characters:

Terrell Carter plays Ken, Zora’s (Deadwyler) boyfriend and former NFL player who runs the athletics department at the private school where Zora teaches. Although he’s “apolitical” (blasphemy in the politically active Wheeler family), Ken more than makes up for it with his big heart. The actor is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment and Talent Works.

Medalion Rahimi plays Laila, a talented artist who meets Amy (Saldana) via the art community.

Jonathan Del Arco plays David, a warm and friendly art professor, who is also Amy and Lino’s (Mastrandrea) landlord. His reps are SDB Partners, Kyle Fritz Management and Form. B Entertainment.

Peter Mendoza plays Andreas, Lino’s co-worker, who looks after newcomer, and is happy to welcome him to the neighborhood sports bar where their fellow immigrants hang out. The actor is repped by Buchwald and Seven Summits.

Lorenzo Pozzan plays Filippo, one of Lino’s coworkers at Vigna Vecchia in Florence, and one of the regulars at the No Entry Nightclub. He is repped by Malissa Young Management

Jonathan D. King plays Silvio, hailing from the same part of Italy as Lino, the two form an instant bond, chatting enthusiastically in their native Italian.

Rodney Gardiner Preston, a buttoned-up banker, who, along with his partner, David, owns the bungalow that Amy and Lino rent behind in Hollywood.

Giacomo Gianniotti plays Giancarlo, a sophisticated Italian man who catches Amy’s eye with ease, Giancarlo sets out to seduce her, using Florence as his unwitting accomplice. His reps are The Characters Talent Agency, Thruline Entertainment and Viewpoint.

Elizabeth Anweis plays Chloe Lim, the accomplished owner of a Los Angeles art gallery who becomes Amy’s manager. Buchwald, Authentic and Morris Yorn are her reps.

Kassandra Clementi plays Caroline, a sweet Southern belle, and one of Amy’s new roommates in Florence. She is repped by Buchwald and Mosaic.