‘Friends: The Reunion’ Special Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer On HBO Max; Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kit Harington Among Guests

It’s nearly here. HBO Max has set Thursday, May 27 for the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max.

The date also happens to be the one-year anniversary of the WarnerMedia streaming platform’s launch. The show was originally set to be one of the launch specials for HBO Max’s launch last year but shooting was delayed by the pandemic.

The special features Friends stars Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and David Schwimmer (Ross) who return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

A slew of A-list celebrity guests will appear on the special including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

One of the highest-rated shows on television during its 10-season run, Friends won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy series, along with Emmys for stars Aniston and Kudrow.

Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.