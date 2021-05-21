‘Friends: The Reunion’ To Air On Sky In The UK & Ireland Later This Month

Sky has confirmed what we told you earlier this week: that it will be the home of the Friends: The Reunion in the UK and Ireland.

The nostalgia fest will broadcast on Sky One on May 27 at 8PM local time. That’s the same day as the Fulwell 73 show premieres on HBO Max in the U.S.

HBO Max released the first full trailer for the show this week, transporting Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer back to Friends’ original Burbank studio.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with Friends exec producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. Friends: The Reunion comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

Sky has close ties with WarnerMedia as a result of a long-running output deal with the U.S. media giant, which was extended for five years back in 2019. The arrangement gives Sky exclusive rights to HBO originals, but not those commissioned by HBO Max, which is why had to strike a separate deal to carry the Friends reunion. Other HBO Max originals have been snapped up elsewhere, such as the BBC swooping for Anna Kendrick’s Love Life.

The reunion is likely to be popular in the UK, where Friends enjoys iconic status. The New York-set comedy is still a daily fixture on ViacomCBS’s British channels Comedy Central and Channel 5, while Netflix streams the entire back catalog.