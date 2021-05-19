‘Friends: The Reunion’: HBO Max Unveils Trailer, Key Art For Special Event

Friends lovers can catch an early glimpse at the highly-anticipated upcoming reunion a week before it hits HBO Max.

The streaming service unveiled the official trailer and key art for Friends: The Reunion on Wednesday, during WarnerMedia’s upfront spectacle. Set to premiere Thursday, May 27, Friends: The Reunion will see stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

Before the much hyped tease dropped on the WarnerMedia virtual Upfront this morning, viewers were treated (if that the right word) to Scwimmer and LeBlanc chatting. Lamenting that they had to talk over Zoom after meeting up in person recently to film the reunion, the convo went a little off the rails as LeBlanc announced he was “back to going commando” now that the get together was virtual.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with Friends exec producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. Friends: The Reunion comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

Guest stars set to join are David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevigne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Malal Yousafzai.

To help ring in the special HBO Max will launch special features to up the hype around the reunion. Of the first activation is “Friends Reunite for Friends” screening events. A day before the reunion’s premiere, HBO Max will invite select guests and fans for an exclusive screening to watch the reunion special with their own friends. “Friends Reunite for Friends” will feature pre-show entertainment and outdoor screenings at The Greens at Pier 17 in New York City and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA.

HBO Max Upfront: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

HBO Max will also partner with Scener for a watch-along partnership. On May 27, fans can catch the cast reunion on their own screening rooms with video and chat capabilities. There will also be a digital and social red carpet on Wednesday, may 26 starting at 7:30 p.m PST. to 8:30 p.m. PST. The virtual event will feature exclusive programming, guest-star appearances and live segments from the ‘Friends Reunite for Friends’ screening events in New York and Los Angeles leading up to the reunion special.

Lastly, HBO Max will launch the For Fans Of Friends spotlight page on its homepage on May 27. The feature will offer customized Friends-themed content with which viewers can immerse themselves in curated collections around the long-running sitcom. The page will include a myriad of themed episodic collections from fan favorites, guest stars, iconic moments and fashion to custom talent-driven curations. Collections include “Best of Rachel,” “The Ones With Celebrity Guest” and the most-watched episodes.

Watch the trailer above and see key art below.