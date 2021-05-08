Friday Ratings: WWE Tops The Night, CBS Crime Lineup Misses ‘MacGyver’ Lead

It was time for a throwback episode at Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, as some of the league’s greatest matches and rivalries were relived in a trip down the archives. The memories were good for an 0.6, which led the night’s demo wars.

Close behind on ABC was perennial Friday winner Shark Tank, which was down a tick to 0.5 on the night. That slight hiccup didn’t affect the trailing 20/20, which was humming at an 0.4 for its story on a toddler’s murder.

At CBS, a rerun of Kids Say The Darndest Things took over from the departed MacGyver and drew an 0.3. That dragged down the rest of the network’s lineup, as the season finale of Magnum P.I. scored just an 0.4 and 4.8 million viewers, both numbers taking the down elevator.

The night-closing Blue Bloods was also affected, drawing an 0.4. Although the show had the night’s largest total audience, that number was down nearly 10% from the prior week.

At NBC, the Raymond Reddington saga rolls on in The Blacklist, holding steady at an 0.3 as viewers tire of the Elizabeth Keen flip-flops. Newsmag Dateline fared slightly better, scoring an 0.4 for its examination of a Michigan murder.

The CW saw a new Charmed come in at an 0.4, with the season debut of Dynasty hitting a low of 0.0 and 294k viewers.