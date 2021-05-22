Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ And ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Tie In Demos

ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown tied in the demo wars for Friday night, with the season finale of Shark Tank edging out wrestling by virtue of its larger audience.

The Sharks in this episode included Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec. They heard pitches from animatronic dinosaur manufacturers, beverage coolers, a tool for potty training, and a Los Angeles woman pitching a caffeinated beverage inspired by her Vietnamese heritage.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown had a Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship match between Big E, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews as its draw.

At CBS, 95-year-old Dick Van Dyke still has some draw, as the special Dick Van Dyke Show — In Living Color scored a respectable 0.2 and 2.60 million audience. The beloved ’60s sitcom had two newly colorized episodes back to back, with fan favorites That’s My Boy and Coast To Coast Big Mouth. Despite the new touches, Dick still can’t avoid tripping over the ottoman.

The rest of the CBS lineup on the night consisted of reruns.

NBC saw The Blacklist continue its rehab of Elizabeth Keen, who now is targeted for assassination by her former partner, Neville Townsend. To do the deed, he enlists The Protean, a deadly assassin.

At The CW, Charmed and Dynasty both came in with an 0.1

Ratings for ABC’s 20/20 and NBC’s Dateline in the newsmag wars were not immediately available.