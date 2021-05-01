Friday Ratings: ‘MacGyver’ Finale Flat, As WWE SmackDown Wins The Night

It was farewell to CBS crime drama MacGyver on Friday night, as the series finale saw the team dealing with a mind control conspiracy, which leads them to question their commitment to the Phoenix Foundation.

Despite that intriguing plotline, viewers failed to show up, as the series dropped in demos (0.4) and audience size (4.34 million). The audience failed to enlarge for the trailing Magnum P.I. (0.4) or Blue Bloods (0.4), both down despite new episodes.

At Fox, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown won the night with an 0.5. Two championship matches were the lure, highlighted by universal champion Roman Reigns besting challenger Daniel Bryan in a solid matchup.

The second day of the NFL Draft continued to be a football fanatic lure, scoring an 0.7 for ABC, which had to split its audience for the event with sister ESPN and other outlets.

NBC saw The Blacklist sag after last week’s dramatic return of Elizabeth Keen, hitting an 0.3 and down in total audience. That didn’t help trailing Dateline, which had the newsmag night to itself, with 20/20 giving way to the NFL. Still, Dateline scored an 0.4 for its examination of an Oregon horror actress who allegedly killed her uncle.

The CW had a bright spot, with World’s Funniest Animals claiming an 0.2 for its special. A rerun of Penn & Teller: Fool Us closed the night.