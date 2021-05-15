Friday Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ Tops The Night With Two-Hour Season Finale

It was supposed to be farewell for Blue Bloods last night. But it’s merely adieu, as the long-running CBS family crime drama is returning for yet another season.

The two-hour season finale drew the night’s top audience, tying for the demo lead with an 0.5 for both its hourly segments, and scoring the biggest audience of the evening with 6.82 million viewers for its second hour.

The family drama was also first in adults 25-54 (0.9) and adults 18-49 (0.5).

That carried the night for CBS to an overall network victory. That despite the weak lead-in from the news special The Queen Carries On, which eked out an 0.2.

CBS’s first-run dramas have won Friday in viewers every week this season (17 consecutive wins).

Elsewhere, ABC’s Shark Tank, the perennial Friday night champ, scored an 0.5. The night’s big winners were two entrepreneurs who parlayed their floating grill into a deal.

At NBC, The Blacklist continued steady at an 0.3, as the intrigue around Elizabeth and Red Reddington continued to dance.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown came in at an 0.4 for its WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown. In the main event, Cesaro clashed with Jimmy Uso in Uso’s first match in well over a year.

Finally, the CW saw Charmed and Dynasty both at an 0.1, but both up majorly after last week in total audience.

Newsmags 20/20 (ABC) and Dateline (NBC) have not yet reported their numbers.